Olivier (lower body) will be out for 2-4 weeks, the Jackets announced Monday.

At best, Olivier could return for the final 2-3 games of the season based on the early end of his recovery timeline but there seems little reason for the team to force him back into the lineup. As such, fantasy players may want to just assume the 26-year-old winger won't be back this year. Olivier will likely wrap up the 2022-23 campaign having notched five goals, 10 assists and 75 shots in 66 contests, all of which are personal bests for the Mississippi native.