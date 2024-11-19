Olivier scored a shorthanded goal, racked up nine PIM and added three hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Olivier has scored twice in his last three games, and he has nine hits and 14 PIM in that span. The 27-year-old is not afraid to play with an edge, producing six goals, two assists, 59 hits, 35 PIM and 22 blocked shots over 18 appearances this season. He's been a good fit on the third line and should have no trouble surpassing his career high of 15 points from the 2022-23 campaign.