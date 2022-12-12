Olivier indicated over the weekend that his recent three-game absence was due to a gastro-intestinal issue that landed him in the emergency room, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The winger admitted the incident "really had me worried," although he was eventually diagnosed with a virus and not a more serious condition. Olivier still isn't completely back to full strength but has been playing his usual physical style since returning to the lineup, racking up 11 hits, four PIM and three blocked shots over four games in addition to three shots on net and an assist.