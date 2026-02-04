Olivier scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

All the offense came in the third period, as Olivier added a couple insurance tallies after Dante Fabbro had broken the ice. Olivier has lit the lamp four times in the last four conteststo snap a 10-game point drought, and the physical winger is showing that last season's offensive breakout was no fluke, collecting eight goals and 17 points in 42 games to go along with 155 hits, 62 PIM, 54 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating.