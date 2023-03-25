Olivier suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Friday's game versus the Islanders.
Olivier logged just 35 seconds of ice time before exiting the contest. Going into Friday's action, he had five goals and 15 points in 65 appearances this season. It remains to be seen if he'll be available Saturday versus Montreal.
