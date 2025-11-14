Olivier scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Olivier cracked the scoresheet for the first time in his previous six games, and the last time he did so, he notched four points in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs on Oct. 29. Olivier has proven he can produce when given enough playing time, but his bottom-six role, and the inconsistencies he's had on a game-to-game basis, have limited his upside. He's not a player worth targeting in most formats due to the inconsistency of his production.