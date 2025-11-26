default-cbs-image
Olivier (upper body) is set to miss Wednesday's game against Toronto, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Olivier left Monday's 5-1 loss to Washington because of the injury. He has three goals, nine points, 44 PIM and 71 hits in 23 appearances in 2025-26. Luca Pinelli is expected to make his NHL debut Wednesday.

