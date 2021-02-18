Kivlenieks (lower body) was activated off injured reserve and assigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.
Kivlenieks is currently the fourth goalie on Columbus' organizational depth chart, so he could be in for an extended stay in the minors. The 24-year-old Latvian went 1-1-2 while posting a 2.95 GAA and a .898 save percentage in six NHL appearances last season.
