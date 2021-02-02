The Blue Jackets promoted Kivlenieks from the minors to the taxi squad Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Kivlenieks will trade places with Cameron Johnson, who was sent to AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Signs two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Dressed for Game 5•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Heads back to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Busy night in road loss•