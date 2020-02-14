Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Another OTL against Buffalo
Kivlenieks stopped 23 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo.
Two of Kivlenieks' first three appearances at the NHL level have been overtime losses to the Sabres, and it might not be long before he's sent back down to the AHL with Joonas Korpisalo (knee) nearing a return. The 23-year-old Latvian allowed only one goal through two periods but fell apart after that, finishing with a single-game save percentage of just .852 and allowing two goals -- including the overtime winner -- to Victor Olofsson.
