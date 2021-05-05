Kivlenieks was promoted to Columbus' active roster Wednesday.
Kivlenieks will serve as Elvis Merzlikins' backup for Wednesday's game versus Nashville. Kivlenieks could be back between the pipes as soon as Friday against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Added to roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Dropped to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Recalled to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Up to active roster•