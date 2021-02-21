Kivlenieks was recalled from AHL Cleveland to the taxi squad Sunday.

Elvis Merzlikins hurt his arm during Saturday's loss to the Panthers. In turn, Kivlenieks will add depth at goalie moving forward, signaling that Merzlikins could miss time. Joonas Korpisalo is expected to take a bulk of the workload for the time being, but Kivlenieks could get a chance when back-to-backs happen.