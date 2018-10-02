Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Blue Jackets assigned Kivlenieks (undisclosed) to AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Kivlenieks was previously considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, but that's evidently no longer an issue. The 22-year-old will now settle into his role as AHL Cleveland's starter.
