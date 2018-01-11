Kivlenieks was returned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

Kivlenieks is entrenched as the No. 3 goalie in the Blue Jackets system. He's on a regular AHL/NHL rotation with Joonas Korpisalo, as the Blue Jackets have the luxury of spinning the odometer on reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.

