Kivlenieks was returned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Kivlenieks was up with the parent club as part of a paper transaction, allowing Joonas Korpisalo to start against AHL Rockford on Saturday. Look for these goaltenders to trade places often, as there's not a lot of NHL work on their plates as understudies to reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.