Play

Kivlenieks was recalled from AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

In order to get some ice time, Kivlenieks was sent down to the Monsters on Wednesday in order to suit up versus AHL Binghamton. The netminder made 34 of a possible 37 saves in a losing effort. Heading into Thursday's matchup with Carolina, the Latvian figures to serve as the backup to Elvis Merzlikins.

More News
Our Latest Stories