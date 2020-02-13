Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Between pipes Thursday
Kivlenieks will stand guard in net Thursday versus the Sabres in Buffalo, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Kivlenieks has performed well in his two previous instances in an NHL net, posting a 1.49 GAA and a .946 save percentage between them. In fact, his last start came in another road contest versus the Sabres, when he surrendered two goals on 24 shots in an overtime loss. He'll look for a better result this time around as he prepares for a Sabres club that has lost three of its last four home games.
