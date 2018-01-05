Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Brought up to big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Blue Jackets sent Korpisalo to Cleveland in a corresponding move so he can start Saturday against AHL Rockford, and they're required to have two goaltenders on their roster, which is why they were forced to promote Kivlenieks. The 21-year-old netminder will be returned to the minors as soon as Korpisalo is recalled, which will presumably happen prior to Sunday's matchup with the Panthers.
