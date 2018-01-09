Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Brought up to NHL
Kivlenieks was called up from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Latvian continues his rotation with Joonas Korpisalo to maximize their playing time at the appropriate organizational levels. Kivlenieks still hasn't made his NHL debut, despite racking up plenty of miles on the team shuttle this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Back in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Brought up to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent down Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Gets another look at highest level•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Returning to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Subjected to paper transaction•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...