Kivlenieks allowed five goals on 40 shots in a 5-4 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Playing for an injured Elvis Merzlikins (lower body), Kivlenieks logged his highest save total through five NHL starts but it was enough to hold off the Wild. Kivlenieks is now 1-1-2 with Columbus this season, posting a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage.