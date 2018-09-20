Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Day-to-day with injury
Kivlenieks is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets offical site reports.
Kivlenieks is a long shot to secure the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky, as that role figures to go to Joonas Korpisalo or Jean-Francois Berube. Once camp begins to wrap up, the youngster Kivlenieks figurers to be shipped off to AHL Cleveland where he will split time with either Korpisalo or Berube.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Perfect in short outing•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Starting against Sabres•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Heading to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Back in AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Brought up to NHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Back in AHL•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...