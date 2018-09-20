Kivlenieks is considered day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of the Blue Jackets offical site reports.

Kivlenieks is a long shot to secure the backup job behind Sergei Bobrovsky, as that role figures to go to Joonas Korpisalo or Jean-Francois Berube. Once camp begins to wrap up, the youngster Kivlenieks figurers to be shipped off to AHL Cleveland where he will split time with either Korpisalo or Berube.