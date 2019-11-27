Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Demoted back to AHL
Kivlenieks was sent back down to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday
Kivlenieks didn't appear in a game during his short stint with the big club, so he's yet to appear in a NHL game. Elvis Merzlikins was recalled in a corresponding move.
