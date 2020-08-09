Kivlenieks will back up Joonas Korpisalo in Game 5 against Toronto on Sunday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The Latvian only got into six games as a rookie this season, posting a 2.95 GAA and .898 save percentage. A third-stringer behind Korpisalo and Elvin Merzlikins (undisclosed), Kivlenieks would likely only factor into Sunday's elimination contest if Korpisalo sustains an injury or gives up a bunch of bad goals.