Kivlenieks was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, CapFriendly reports.
With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) out for the season, Kivlenieks will likely be the team's No. 2 goalie down the stretch. He hasn't appeared in an NHL game this season but could see some action before the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Recalled to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Up to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Shifts to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Jumps to taxi squad•