Kivlenieks was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.
Kivlenieks backed up Elvis Merzlikins in Tuesday's 1-0 shootout win over the Red Wings. After the game, Kivlenieks was returned to the taxi squad. This could become a common sequence of paper moves with Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) done for the year.
