Kivlenieks was assigned to AHL Cleveland on Monday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The AHL season is starting soon, and Kivlenieks is a better fit with a full-time role in the minors rather than serving as the No. 3 netminder in Columbus. Kivlenieks made his first NHL appearance last year, playing six games and recording an .898 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA.