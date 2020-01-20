Kivlenieks stopped 31 of 32 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Kivlenieks allowed a goal to Brady Skjei late in the first period, but his strong play over the final two periods allowed Oliver Bjorkstrand to pot a pair for the win. It's an excellent start to the 23-year-old's career. Kivlenieks may have to wait awhile for another NHL game, as Elvis Merzlikins has been one of the best netminders in the league while filling in for Joonas Korpisalo (knee).