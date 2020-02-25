Play

The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Monday.

Kivlenieks was sent back to the minors Sunday after Columbus activated Joonas Korpisalo off injured reserve. However, Elvis Merzlikins was knocked out of Monday's game with an undisclosed injury. It looks like Kivlenieks will back up Korpisalo for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.

