Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Emergency recall Monday
The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis Monday.
Kivlenieks was sent back to the minors Sunday after Columbus activated Joonas Korpisalo off injured reserve. However, Elvis Merzlikins was knocked out of Monday's game with an undisclosed injury. It looks like Kivlenieks will back up Korpisalo for Tuesday's game in Minnesota.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Another OTL against Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Summoned to The Show•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent to AHL Cleveland•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.