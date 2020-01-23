Kivlenieks was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Thursday.

With his teammates enjoying some time off, Kivlenieks will spend the All-Star break playing for the Monsters against AHL Toronto on Friday and/or Saturday. Considering the 23-year-old has played in just one game since his late December promotion, it wouldn't be a shock to see him play both ends of the minor-league club's back-to-back. With Joonas Korpisalo expected to be out until at least mid-February, Kivlenieks should be recalled ahead of Columbus' Feb. 1 matchup with Buffalo.