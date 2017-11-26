Kivlenieks is currently on the Blue Jackets roster, according to TSN.ca.

An undrafted prospect, Kivlenieks has appeared in seven games with the AHL's Monsters, posting a 2-4-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .896 save percentage. It's clear that the Latvian needs to polish his game, and we'd be surprised if he makes his NHL debut at any point this season. The 21-year-old is currently with the parent club so that Joonas Korpisalo can draw into minor-league games; naturally, he wasn't seeing much action behind reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky.