Kivlenieks (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
This move is retroactive to Feb. 6, so Kivlenieks can be activated at any time. Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) was activated from IR on Thursday, so Kivlenieks likely will be assigned to the taxi squad or the AHL once he's healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Still sidelined•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Out again Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Unavailable for Sunday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Promoted to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Added to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops to AHL•