Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Heading to Worlds
Kivlenieks will join Latvia at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Kivlenieks had a disappointing year with AHL Cleveland, as he posted a 14-21-0 record with a .891 save percentage. The 21-year-old may not feature between the pipes for Latvia, but should benefit from some additional exposure high-level competition. The undrafted netminder just finished the first year of his ELC, which gives the Blue Jackets some time to fully evaluate his game.
