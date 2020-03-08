Play

The Blue Jackets assigned Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

With Elvis Merzlikins now having cleared the concussion protocol, the Blue Jackets didn't have much of a need to carry Kivlenieks as a third goaltender. During his latest stint with the parent club, Kivlenieks appeared in two games, going 0-1-0 while stopping 45 of 51 shot attempts.

