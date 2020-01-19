Kivlenieks is expected to start in Sunday's game versus the Rangers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jon Tortorella is expected to confirm this report when he takes the podium at 5:35 p.m. ET. Elvis Merzlikins has taken the league by storm since Joonas Korpisalo suffered a knee injury, winning eight of 10 starts, including three shutouts. However, with the Blue Jackets playing their second game in as many nights, the 23-year-old Kivlenieks will get his shot in the blue paint. He'll be tough to roll out for fantasy purposes since he recorded an .896 save percentage over 16 AHL games this year.