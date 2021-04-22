Kivlenieks has been promoted to Columbus' taxi squad from AHL Cleveland.
Kivlenieks will be on hand as an emergency option for Thursday's game versus Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old netminder has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
