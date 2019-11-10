Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Loaned to AHL Cleveland
The Blue Jackets reassigned Kivlenieks to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Kivlenieks accompanied the Blue Jackets on a two-game road trip but didn't draw a start. The 22-year-old has a .909 save percentage and 2.37 GAA over seven appearances with Cleveland this year.
