Kivlenieks was added to Columbus' taxi squad Monday.
Kivlenieks will provide depth behind Elvis Merzlikins while Joonas Korpisalo recovers from the lower-body injury he suffered Sunday. The 24-year-old Latvian is yet to make an appearance at the NHL level this season after seeing action in six games with Columbus last season.
