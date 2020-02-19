Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Needed in relief Tuesday
Kivlenieks stopped two of three shots after replacing Elvis Merzlikins early in the third period of Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.
The Jackets' backup goalie wasn't immune to the team's overall lethargy, getting beaten by a Jakub Voracek one-timer on a Philly power play. Kivlenieks has a respectable 2.41 GAA and .907 save percentage through four NHL games, but Joonas Korpisalo (knee) seems likely to return soon and bump Kivlenieks back to the AHL.
