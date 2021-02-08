Kivlenieks (lower body) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Hurricanes, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Joonas Korpisalo will start for a second straight day. Cameron Johnson will dress as the backup. Kivlenieks will continue to rehab his lower-body injury, and his next chance to suit up is Thursday against the Blackhawks. However, Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) could return from IR by that time.