Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Perfect in short outing
Kivlenieks saved all seven shots he faced in the first period of Monday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo.
It was a small sample size but the 22-year-old looked sharp in his first action of the preseason. He turned away all seven shots he saw, including two during a Buffalo power play.
