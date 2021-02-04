Kivlenieks was promoted to the Blue Jackets' active roster Thursday.

Elvis Merzlikins (upper body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Kivlenieks could be in for an extended stay on the active roster. The 24-year-old netminder drew into six games with the big club last campaign, compiling a 1-1-2 record while posting a 2.95 GAA and a .898 save percentage.