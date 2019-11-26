Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Promoted to top level
The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on Tuesday.
Columbus sent Elvis Merzlikins to AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move, so Kivlenieks will serve as Joonas Korpisalo's backup for the foreseeable future. However, he likely won't get any starts during his time with the big club, which could come to an end ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Islanders if the Jackets don't want Korpisalo to make back-to-back starts. The 23-year-old has posted a 2.51 GAA and .903 save percentage in nine AHL appearances this season.
