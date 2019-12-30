Kivlenieks was recalled by the Blue Jackets on an emergency basis Monday.

Joonas Korpisalo was injured during the shootout portion of Sunday's loss to the Blackhawks, so Kivlenieks is being brought in to add depth to the goaltending room. It appears Korpisalo will need to miss time, so Elvis Merzlikins will serve as the No. 1 for the time being. Kivlenieks has yet to make his NHL debut, and he's 7-6-2 with an .894 save percentage in the AHL ranks.