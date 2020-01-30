Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Recalled from AHL Cleveland
Kivlenieks was promoted from the minors Thursday.
With the Blue Jackets heading into a back-to-back against Buffalo and Montreal on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Kivlenieks could be in line for his second NHL start. The move to promote the Latvian likely means the Joonas Korpisalo (knee) will remain on the shelf for at least the next two games, if not longer.
