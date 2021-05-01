Kivlenieks was brought up to the active roster on emergency conditions ahead of Saturday's game against Carolina.
Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) is out for the rest of the season, so Kivlenieks will likely be the backup to Elvis Merzlikins for the last few games of the season -- including Saturday. Kivlenieks has yet to make an NHL appearance in 2020-21, however.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Drops back to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Up to active roster•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Moved to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Shifts to AHL•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Jumps to taxi squad•
-
Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Demoted to AHL•