Kivlenieks was reassigned to the taxi squad after Wednesday's game versus the Predators.
Kivlenieks served as Elvis Merzlikins' backup in Wednesday's contest, but the former was not needed for any game action. Kivlenieks remains the No. 2 goalie and could get a start either Friday or Saturday versus the Red Wings.
