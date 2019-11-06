The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Columbus sent Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland to get some game action and fine-tune his skills, so Kivlenieks was brought up to back up Joonas Korpisalo during the team's upcoming three-game road trip. With no back-to-back games on the docket, Kivlenieks figures to stay in a backup role for the duration of the trip and will likely be demoted when the team returns home Nov. 15 against the Blues. Kivlenieks has a .913 save percentage and 4-1-2 record in the minors this season.