Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Rises to big club
The Blue Jackets recalled Kivlenieks from AHL Cleveland on Wednesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Columbus sent Elvis Merzlikins to Cleveland to get some game action and fine-tune his skills, so Kivlenieks was brought up to back up Joonas Korpisalo during the team's upcoming three-game road trip. With no back-to-back games on the docket, Kivlenieks figures to stay in a backup role for the duration of the trip and will likely be demoted when the team returns home Nov. 15 against the Blues. Kivlenieks has a .913 save percentage and 4-1-2 record in the minors this season.
