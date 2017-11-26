Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks: Sent down Sunday
Kivlenieks was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Sunday, per the AHL transactions page.
In what was essentially a paper transaction made to enable the organization's No. 2 goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to play a game in the minors Saturday while the Jackets had a day off. While Kivlenieks has been recalled twice this season, he doesn't appear to have a real chance of getting a look at the NHL level.
