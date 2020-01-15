Kivlenieks was reassigned to AHL Cleveland on Wednesday.

Since being called up in late January, Kivlenieks hasn't played in a game, so his demotion to the minors is likely designed to get him some ice time. The Monsters will suit up versus AHL Binghamton on Wednesday, so look for the Latvian to start in that contest. The Jackets may want to bring Kivlenieks back up ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina, which would set him up to get the nod during Columbus' upcoming back-to-back against New Jersey and New York on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.