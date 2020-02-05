Kivlenieks was demoted to the minors Wednesday.

Kivlenieks will likely be in action for AHL Cleveland on Wednesday and then could be brought back up to Columbus prior to Friday's matchup with Detroit. In two NHL outings, the 23-year-old registered a 1-0-1 record and 1.49 GAA as the No. 2 option behind Elvis Merzlikins. Once Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is cleared to return, Kivlenieks figures to find himself in the minors for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign.